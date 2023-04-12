‘The Marvels’ Trailer Out: Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel, and Kamala Khan join forces to confront aliens

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE ‘The Marvels’ Trailer Out | Watch video

On April 11, the much-awaited teaser trailer for the upcoming film 'The Marvels' was released, generating immense excitement among fans. Originally scheduled for a July release, the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie has been rescheduled to hit theaters on November 10.

In the trailer, Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers and teams up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who works at WandaVision, and Kamala Khan, who is Ms. Marvel (essayed by Iman Vellani). One of the most interesting things about this teaser trailer is that Korean actor Park Seo-joon will be joining the MCU.

Fans of KDVD are sure to be happy now that the actor has made his first appearance in a much-anticipated teaser trailer. A scene in the trailer also shows Indian actor Mohan Kapoor getting back together with the MCU family. Monica Rambeau is a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She works for S.W.O.R.D. and can take on different kinds of energy.

The official plot summary for The Marvels from Marvel Studios reads: “Captain Marvel, whose real name is Carol Danvers, has gotten her identity back from the cruel Kree and gotten even with the Supreme Intelligence. But, because of unintended consequences, Carol has to carry the weight of an unstable universe. WWhen her job takes her to an odd wormhole linked to a Kree rebel, her powers mix with those of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, a superfan from Jersey City, and Captain Monica Rambeau, Carol's estranged niece who now works for S.A.B.E.R. If these three strange people want to save the world, they must learn to work together.”

Kevin Feige and Nia DaCosta are in charge of making The Marvels. Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon are some of the actors in the movie.

Latest Hollywood News