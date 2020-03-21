Bachelor star Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen both test positive for coronavirus

Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood have tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday, the two actors took to their social media to announce about their health. Andy Cohen, 51, who is seen as the host of Watch What Happens Live stated that he is focussing on his recovery after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote he was in self-quarantine for a few days but started feeling unwell.

He wrote, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

On the other hand, The Bachelor actor Colton Underwood also tested positive for coronivus after experiencing symptoms days ago. He shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "we got this.I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all."

Cohen and Underwood join the list of Tom Hanks, Olga, Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju and others who have been tested positive for coronavirus.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page