Zeenat Aman's 'beat the heat' pic is raising the temperature; Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur & others react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEENAT AMAN Zeenat Aman's Instagram Photo

Zeenat Aman is here with tips on how to beat the heat this summer. But it seems she is actually raising the temperatures even higher. In her latest Instagram entry, Zeenat Aman treated her fans to an old picture from her iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. In the picture, we can see the actress, portraying the role of Rupa, sleeping peacefully on a mattress on the floor. The picture not only garnered attention for its beauty but also hotness. The actress, dressed in a green and red ensemble, looks stunning.

Sharing the picture, Zeenat Aman wrote, "It's hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa… here's one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?." Soon after she shared the picture, several of her admirers were seen reacting to it. Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, and Sanya Malhotra dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Ace designer Manish Malhotra commented, "You looked stunning in the film in the Rustic look and I love the music of the film." Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Chimpu and me saw SSS 20 times at RK , Still remember Raj uncle had put your pictures in Loni of your look test which were stunning." Zeenat replied, "20 times! Wow. Thankyou."

A fan wrote, "In Bollywood till now - none can beat you - one of the iconic hottest women ever till date - so many actresses came and gone - but still you are the best." Another said, "This movie was so banned at my home for your absolute provocative dressing. It was just recently I watched it and cannot help but admire your absolute beauty and sensuality. You were always always always ahead of your times @thezeenataman ji. And your grace and stoicism right now is inspiring!"

Zeenat keeps treating fans with her interesting anecdotes from the sets and archived pictures. She made her Instagram debut in February and loves sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair and many more things. Zeenat, who gave several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat, was known for doing unconventional roles and powerful acting.

ALSO READ: Jasleen Royal collaborates with Arijit Singh for romantic song after slamming Indian music labels

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi and Main Atal Hoon Team meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid shooting schedule

Latest Entertainment News