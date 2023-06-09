Pankaj Tripathi and Main Atal Hoon Team meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid shooting schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CM YOGI ADITYANATH Pankaj Tripathi and Main Atal Hoon Team with CM Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with producers of his upcoming film "Main Atal Hoon" at his official residence in Lucknow. Based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "Main Atal Hoon" is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

Yogi Adityanath took to Instagram and shared pictures from his meeting with the Main Atal Hoon team. "Actor Pankaj Tripathi paid a courtesy call on UP CM Yogi Adityanath with the team of his upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon' at his official residence today," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing a picture of the meeting.

The team of "Main Atal Hoon" discussed the film and their shooting plans in Lucknow with the chief minister, a senior official said.

Tripathi plays the role of Vajpayee in "Main Atal Hoon", which is being directed by Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva. The film will release in theatres in December. Main Atal Hoon will revolve around the life and political career of India’s beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi said while talking about the film.

Director Ravi Jadhav added, "I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country."

Tripathi is also working on Anurag Basu's next 'Metro In Dino'. The film fearures an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

