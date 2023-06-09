Jasleen Royal collaborates with Arijit Singh for romantic song after slamming Indian music labels

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASLEEN ROYAL Jasleen Royal collaborates with Arijit Singh

Singing sensations Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal are collaborating on a new song. The development took place after Jasleen, who has given chartbuster hits such as 'Ranjha', 'Nachde Ne Saare' and 'Din Shagna Da 'among many others, slammed Indian music labels claiming that they are exploitative. The singer took to Twitter, where she shared that she is sick of how "music labels work in India."

Jasleen and Arijit's song

Donning the producer's hat for the song, Jasleen has not only composed and sung, the romantic song but also produced the music video, with Arijit as the male vocalist. Talking about the song she shared, "It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he's on board."

"Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere. I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition. He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout," she added.

More details regarding the song are awaited.

Jasleen Royal's statement

Earlier, calling out the music labels, Jasleen wrote: "Sick of how music labels work in India! They never lose a single opportunity to say how artist-friendly they are but in reality, they are the most exploitative." The singer then urged all artistes to consult before giving out their work to films and labels. "All the artistes who are reading this please wait and consult before selling your songs to labels and films. Know your rights and values before you sign. #EmpoweringArtists." she concluded.

