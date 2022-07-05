Here's what Ranveer Singh packed for 'Ranveer VS Wild' with Bear Grylls: Banana Chips, Sindhi Koki and...

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX 'Ranveer Singh VS Wild' with Bear Grylls

After Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and others, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to unleash his daring and adventurous side on 'Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls.' His exploits and Serbian adventure have already been the talk of the town ever since the trailer dropped on Netflix. While the actor looked ready to face the danger, one of the aspects that he chose for himself, however, was the all-important survival kit. With ‘Bade Bhaiya’ Bear Grylls by his side as he braved the elements, Ranveer’s kit was packed with items that helped him get through some of the most gruelling experiences in the world.

Are you inspired to go on your own adventure for love after Ranveer Singh raised the relationship bar? Here is the Bear Grylls-approved survival gear that made the cut, and a few surprising ones that didn’t!

1. Vanity Mirror

When you look as good as Ranveer - you have to have a mirror with you at all times, and Ranveer got lucky because a vanity mirror also doubles up as a great survival tool - whether it’s to start a fire or keep a check on your surroundings while wading through the depths of the jungle.

2. Banana Chips

Finding someone who says no to banana chips is just as rare as the Serbian flower that Ranveer went on an adventure for, but Bear Grylls is one of them. This staple that has helped us survive many wild parties is unfortunately not suitable for the actual wilderness. Ranveer had to let go of his stash, but if you’re watching the show at home, you certainly don’t!

3. Water

Hydration is key, and Bear Grylls agrees too. Clean drinking water is hard to find in the dense, insect-infested jungle, and diving into the nearest water body is not an option when it’s filled with predators. If the special has inspired you to be daring like Ranveer, make sure you’re carrying enough water.

4. An Apple and Sindhi Koki

Choices, choices. What makes Ranveer Vs Wild so engaging is the option for audiences to choose. While Ranveer left his adventure in our hands, he thankfully left survival in Bear Grylls’ hands. Which meant that unhealthy food - like Sindhi Koki - got the thumbs down in favour of a boring (but nutritious) apple, leaving Ranveer (and his mother) very sad.

5. Flare and a Grappling Hook

Ranveer’s bag is now full and there are 2 items yet to be packed - a flare and a grappling hook, both important to survive in the jungle. What will he choose? What will you choose?

Talking about the show, Ranveer revealed that during his journey on Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, he felt fearful many times but he took the leap of faith to overcome his fears. "Sometimes fear can stop you and limit you. It can stop you from taking the next step, from growing and evolving. Don't let fear have that control or power over you. It will stop you."

"One has to keep moving forward. Fear is one thing that when you experience it you must feel it, deal with it, process it and overcome it. You have to take that leap of faith," Singh added.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls marks Ranveer's OTT debut. It will premiere on Netflix on July 8.

