Monday, July 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh relish Japanese meal in LA & enjoy with fans; see all pics here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh relish Japanese meal in LA & enjoy with fans; see all pics here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made several appearances in California's San Jose ever since the couple landed in the US. They also have plans of celebrating Ranveer's birthday there on July 6.

Agencies Reported By: Agencies New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2022 21:48 IST
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPVEERIANS_

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are having the time of their life in the US. After attending Shankar Mahadevan's concert, looks like the lovebirds were hungry. Next Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at a popular Pan-Asian restaurant 'Benihana'. As the couple treated themselves with some sushi and dim sums, they were swamped by a bunch of fans.

Mostly, actors like to dine privately and don't take part in conversations with fans when they have friends or family around. But Deepika and Ranveer are known to be cordial and friendly with their fans. The couple obliged their fans with a picture. The picture that has now gone viral on Twitter captured the couple sporting wide smiles along with the group who also look excited and elated.

DeepVeer has made several appearances in California's San Jose ever since the couple landed in the US. The couple took a break from professional commitments to enjoy some time with each other in the US earlier this month. They also have plans of celebrating Ranveer's birthday there. Ranveer will be turning a year older on July 6.

Related Stories
Netizens poke fun at Deepika, Katrina for not having a baby after Alia's pregnancy announcement

Netizens poke fun at Deepika, Katrina for not having a baby after Alia's pregnancy announcement

Hrithik Roshan expresses love for food in Insta video; catches attention of girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan expresses love for food in Insta video; catches attention of girlfriend Saba Azad

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dance their hearts out at Shankar Mahadevan's US concert | VIDEOS

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dance their hearts out at Shankar Mahadevan's US concert | VIDEOS

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects 

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. He is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which he's been paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects 

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she is all set to come up with 'The Intern' remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'.

(ANI)

Top News

Latest News