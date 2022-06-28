Ranveer Singh wishes THIS from wife Deepika Padukone but it's not what you're thinking

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The power couple often indulges in PDA both on social media and in real life. Once again on Tuesday, we witnessed Ranveer Singh expressing his love for his wife Deepika in a unique way. He made two special wishes from Deepika in his latest Instagram posts. The actor also raised the temperature on social media with his dapper look. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped cool pictures that left his fans go gaga. In the first post with the caption, 'Waiting for my wife to 'like'@deepikapadukone, Ranveer was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a heavy beard look and a ponytail. And flaunting his toned biceps while he posed in style.

In the other post that he shared recently, the 36-year-old actor looked dapper in a black shirt with his side look in the picture. He wrote, "Waiting for my wife to comment..."

As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Ranveer's close friend Arjun Kapoor also dropped a comment, he wrote, "Clean & lean." Ranveer and Arjun share a very strong bond and fans often see their love for each other on social media.

Deepika Padukone fulfilled Ranveer's wish and replied to the actor in the comments section and wrote, "Come to me soonest!"

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika faced massive trolling after Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday. Netizens took a dig at Deepika for not delivering a baby after 3 years of her marriage with Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranveer is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild- Bear Grylls in India's first interactive adventure special "' which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8. Apart from this, he has 'Cirkus', Directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

