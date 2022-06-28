Netizens poke fun at Deepika, Katrina for not having a baby after Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS In pic: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif fell prey to online trolling in no time after actress Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor on Monday (June 28). The couple who tied the knot in April this year is all set to welcome their first child together. While a section of social media users extended best wishes and love to the parents-to-be, a set of social media user massively trolled Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for not having a baby. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh for three years and Katrina married Vicky Kaushal last December. Several users took a jibe at the two actresses and bombarded the social media with their nasty comments. However, Deepika and Katrina's fans held a strong ground and blasted the trolls for being 'misogynist.'

Check out the tweets that targetted Deepika and Katrina below:

Here are the reactions from the fans who backed the actors for their choices:

Meanwhile, Alia announced her pregnancy through an adorable post. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture that features two lions and a lion cub.

Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and will soon be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Dharma Productions' upcoming film Brahmastra.

