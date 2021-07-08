Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greeting a cop while entering Dilip Kumar's house is winning hearts on Internet

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greeting a cop before entering Dilip Kumar's house is winning netizen's heart

Bollywood film legend Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The 98-year-old actor passed away due to various age-related ailments. Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities paid their heartfelt condolences on the demise of the legendary actor. As soon as the news of Dilip Kumar’s demise surfaced, several celebs made their way to his residence to pay their tributes to the late actor. Among this was Shah Rukh Khan who shares a special bond with the legendary actor.

While Shah Rukh was snapped while making his way to Dilip Kumar’s residence, his special gesture towards the cops present there has been taking over the internet. The actor can be seen greeted the cop with salaam and continued walking towards the late actor’s residence.

Watch the video:

His gesture grabbed a lot of attention and the netizens’ have been in awe of SRK’s humbleness. One of the Instagram users wrote, “The way he salaams the police officer.” Another user wrote, “At around 20 -21st second.. See how @iamsrk respected the police officer. These small gestures tells how he rules Bollywood. He earned everything. Such a star yet so simple.” "SRK so much humble kind person. police constable ko salam mashaAalh proud of you king.. And me proud feel karte hu me #srkian hua," wrote the other.

The actor was later seen consoling the actor’s wife Saira Banu.

Dilip and Saira treated Shah Rukh like their son. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in the past, Saira had said, "I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet. This time he asked me, 'Aaaj aap mere baalon ko haath nahin laga rahi hain?' I was happy to."