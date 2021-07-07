Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ ZEE CINE AWARDS When Shah Rukh Khan rolled out red carpet for Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu | WATCH

An actor par excellence, the idol of the idols, and a man who was loved by the audiences, Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday. The actor was 98 years old. His mortal remains were taken to his Bandra residence and later buried at at the Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz in Mumbai. The film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise.

Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Dilip Kumar's residence and was seen consoling the actor’s wife Saira Banu. Dilip and Saira treated Shah Rukh like their son. Even Shah Rukh Khan has time and again expressed his admiration for Dilip Kumar at various public events, including Zee Cine Awards 2001.

Recently a video has surfaced on the internet from an award function where Shah Rukh Khan, who was anchoring a special segment to honor the Mughal-e-Azam actor’s legacy, is seen rolling out the red carpet with his hands for Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, as the legendary couple enter the stage during Zee Cine Awards 2001.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in the past, Saira had said, "I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet. This time he asked me, 'Aaaj aap mere baalon ko haath nahin laga rahi hain?' I was happy to."

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. Just two days ago, Saira Banu Khan had tweeted about his improving medical condition, since her husband had been keeping unwell recently.

But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope and he passed away around dawn Wednesday, plunging Bollywood, his billions of fans, followers and admirers around the world into gloom.