Watch Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure recreating Naatu Naatu song, fans call them 'Ageless women'

Even the veteran actresses, Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure couldn't stop themselves from re-creating the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Ace actress Padmini Kolhapure treated fans with a dance video with Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor. In the video, the ladies aced the hook step of SS Rajamouli's Naatu Naatu. No wonder they are giving fitness goals at this age. Padmini Kolhapure took to her Instagram handle to share the video.

She captioned the clip, “Tripping on #natunatu with my favourite #neetukapoor step by step will get there soon #instareels fun fun fun.” As soon as the video was shared, fans were quick enough to shower love on the legendary actresses. One of the fans wrote, “Good to see both of you together. Ageless women.” “What energy Neetu ji,” added another one. One more commented, “This is actually called Sweet sixteen.” Another one commented, "wow my favourite two beauties in one frame Neetu ji and Padmini ji and Neetu ma'am your dance uff". "Can’t believe is 64, energy and look", added another user.

Neetu also added the video to her Instagram stories, “Attempted nato nato with old friend.” Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with clapping hands emoji. As they were dancing their heart out, the two received loud cheers from others present in the room while someone recorded the moment.

Meanwhile, we all know that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus movie RRR created history. RRR's song Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to win an Oscar. The song featured the two most energetic actors of the South industry Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Naatu Naatu is written by Chandrabose while MM Keeravani composed the music. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who lend their voice to the original track, performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the music composer MM Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb. Naatu Naatu celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.

