Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: When & where to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: The wait is finally over, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can now enjoy watching the hit rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' at home. The much-loved movie is all set to make its OTT debut. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stormed the screen with the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha. Their movie opened to a positive response from the audience and It is also reflected in the movie’s box office collection.

The film is going to stream on Netflix. Netflix India took to Instagram and confirmed the release of the movie on the streaming platform on May 3. Netflix captioned the post, “Can confirm that this is not a lie. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on Netflix, May 3.”

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in the supporting roles. Kartik Aaryan also had a cameo role in the film. The plot of the film centers on two characters that fall in love, but when things get serious, the girl realizes she’s not ready for marriage and contacts a breakup service to assist her in ending the relationship. The twist then emerges, which is the main narrative.

The movie is Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s first film together. Fans of both stars will undoubtedly be entertained by the film. Additionally, it will amuse viewers who enjoy binge-watching Bollywood rom-com. The plot features romance, humour, challenges facing contemporary couples, the value of families, friendship, and a timeless Bollywood definition of love. The film was a box office hit and collected a whopping Rs 222.5 crore worldwide.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in 'Animal' which will hit the theatres on August 11. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

