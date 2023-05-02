Salman Khan's surprising connection to Guardians of the Galaxy's beloved Groot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL_INDIA Salman Khan to join Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

This week marks the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,' and fan excitement is at an all-time high. Everyone around the world, especially Indian fans, is supporting their favourite Groot, which includes none other than our own Salman Khan. The actor, who has an enormous fan base, appears to be an admirer of Groot from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the release date of the new Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 approaches, Marvel India shared a video on their social media platforms featuring Bhaijaan mimicking Groot.

On Tuesday, MCU India shared a humorous video on Instagram starring Salman Khan. In the video, the superstar can be seen watching Groot on his phone before leaving for a press conference in his vanity van. The actor is known for his ability to convey profound thoughts with few words, similar to Groot who has won over the hearts of people worldwide with his minimal dialogue. The video showcases Salman's clever spin on his daily film promotion routine, but with a touch of Groot's character. The clip concludes with Salman Khan displaying an image of Groot on his back.

Sharing the video, Marvel India captioned it, "I am..." naam toh suna hi hoga @beingsalmankhan. Swagat karo Guardians ka on May 5th only in cinemas. #GOTGVol3. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Book tickets now."

MCU India shared the video on Youtube as well.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is written and helmed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

