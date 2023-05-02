Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih seeks blessings at Mahim Dargah before facing her fears

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anjum Fakih's Instagram upload

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: TV actress Anjum Fakih, one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 visited the divine Mahim Dargah to seek blessings. The Kundali Bhagya actress is all set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress said she is eager to "put her physical and mental abilities to the test" when speaking about the same on India Forums. She added that she is confident and sees herself as a strong competitor and will give everything to win tasks. She further said, ‘The tasks on the show are severe, so I know it won't be simple. I'm prepared to confront my concerns head-on and take full use of this fantastic opportunity to develop and learn from my fellow competitors.’

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and her fears she shared, "I never thought that I will do such a stunt base show in my life but I am very excited and at the same time I am very nervous I am not able to understand whether I will be able to perform a stunt or not I have no idea. I am afraid of many things, but now when I have come here at Mahim Darga, I have prayed, I have made a wish, then more than half of my fear has gone away. Now I will take only courage from here and just pray for me khatron ke khiladi jeetu nahi but top 3 me to aau".

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to go on floors soon. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th chapter of the adventure reality show will see some of the most popular celebrity faces fighting their fears via some thrilling stunts. TV faces Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja have already been roped in for KKK 13.

Anjum Fakih is best known for her work in Zee TV popular shows 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' and 'Kundali Bhagya'. In a short span of time, she has established herself as one of the promising new actresses in telly ville. She also did a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s other productions Dil Hi Toh Hai and Naagin 5. Anjum also made her music video debut with Ik Dafa Toh Mil. She has also starred in the hit reality show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. Anjum enjoys a huge fan following of 1.8M on Instagram.

About Mahim Dargah

The Mahim Dargah or Mosque was built by Sultan Ahmed Shah of Gujarat in 1431 at the burial site of Makhtum Fakir Ali Paru, a Sufi saint who was the Qazi of Mahim. Also known as Makhdoom Ali Mahimi, he was born in an Arab family which settled in Mahim. The Sufi saint and his shrine is revered by both Hindus and Muslims. There is a 10-day Urs festival in December which draws a large number of pilgrims. Interestingly Makhdoom Ali Mahimi is also the patron saint of the Mumbai Police. It is the oldest mosque in Mumbai.

