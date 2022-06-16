Vir Das tests positive for COVID; fans mistake rapid testing kit to pregnancy, congrats him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIR DAS Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 43-year-old actor shared the news by posting a picture of his COVID-19 home test result on Instagram. Das, who is currently in Gujarat, apologised to his fans and said that his upcoming comedy shows in the state will now take place at a later date.

"Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapid tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We’re gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available. Your tickets will be refunded if you’d like. Sorry Gujarat! I’m super sad about this, but I hope to see you real soon. I hope you’ll come back on the new dates," Das wrote in the caption.

While some of his fans wished for his speedy recovery, there were some who mistook COVID-19 rapid testing kit for a pregnancy kit. A user wrote, "For a second I thought that was a pregnancy test. Feel better!" Another said, "Pregnant? Congrats vir." A third comment read, "Mujhe laga pregnancy test hai". ALSO READ: Vir Das mocks Will Smith's visit to India, says 'He’ll learn to slap cases on comedians here'

In a follow-up, the actor-comedian updated about his Gujarat show. He said, "We’re working on new venue dates and they should be out soon. We’re gonna try and do them in the same places as before. Just looking into availability. Dates and deets soon."

Das had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in January this year. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative. Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

On Wednesday, India reported 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections which took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,45,517, according to Union Health Ministry data.

(With PTI inputs)