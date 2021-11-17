Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vir Das 'I Come From Two Indias' controversy: Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha & others support comedian

Popular Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das landed himself in a new controversy on Tuesday (November 16) after he posted a video 'I Come From Two Indias' on his YouTube channel. The video is from his performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He received severe backlash and is accused for maligning the image of India and making indecent remarks against the country at an event organised in America. Amidst all this, several Bollywood celebraties including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta and Ashwin Mushran among many others have taken to social media to extend support to Vir Das' and laud his recent piece, 'Two Indias'.

Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram stories and shared Vir Das's video along with the caption, "Because I come from the India which not only swells with pride and happiness to see a fellow countrymen reach that respectable stage but I also come from the India who believes we shall get through this time too. #ForeverProud #ForeverOptimistic"

Reacting to a tweet criticising Vir Das for his performance Richa Chadha tweeted, "Gentle reminder that the pursuit of azaadi must also free us from all-season RWA presidents masquerading as politicos. The ‘national image’ argument is irrelevant, when brutal crimes make global headlines and the country has fallen several ranks in ALL indices".

Sharing the said video Hansal Mehta tweeted, "I was very moved by this @thevirdas. I come from an India where it needs courage for a Vir Das to say this, I come from an India where many of us admire this courage, yet choose to remain silent".

Actor Ashwin Mushran also shared Das' statement and highlighted that there's one India that "sits through 6 minutes of a video and the other who rushes through 15 seconds of an edited one of the same".

There has been a huge outrage following Vir Das' monologue. Two complaints have also been filed against the comedian for for "derogatory statements against India".

On Tuesday, Vir Das also issued a clarification on his Twitter asking people not to fall for edited excerpts from the video and also shared his intent behind making the video as part of his recent tour to America.

