I Come From Two Indias controversy: Vir Das issues clarification after severe backlash

Popular Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das on Monday posted his latest video 'I Come From Two Indias' on his YouTube channel. The video is from his performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Towards the end of his performance, he delivered a monologue about the contradiction within the country under the segment titled Two Indias. The video has left people divided. Where on one hand, there is a section of people who lauded his performance, some are offended with his act.

Reacting to the backlash he has been facing post the video, Vir Das released an official statement on his Twitter asking people not to fall for edited excerpts from the video and also shared his intent behind making the video as part of his recent tour to America.

He wrote, "There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret."

“The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT’S the point of the video and the reason for the applause,” he added.

At the end of the said video, Vir Das is seen asking the audience to give a standing ovation to the country. Explaining the same he added in his post, “People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love."

Here's how netizens reacted to his viral video:

At the time of publishing this story, the video had already garnered over 387K views.