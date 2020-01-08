Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
  5. Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhasker and others laud Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU, ask fans to watch Chhapaak

Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and others took to Twitter to hail Deepika Padukone and even asked fans to support her by watching Chhapaak.

New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2020 10:11 IST
Deepika Padukone stirred a storm on the internet after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob. She reached the campus in the evening and showed her support to the student, however she did not address the crowd. As soon as the pictures and videos of the actress surfaced the internet, Bollywood celebrities lauded her for showing support in her won way. Celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and others took to Twitter to hail the actress and even asked the fans to support her by watching Chhapaak.

Anurag Kashyap wrote, “The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows. Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest.” Post her visit to JNU, twitterati divided into two. While there was an army o hater who criticized the actress and asked to boycott her film Chhapaak, there were others who supported her. Replying to those who tweeted #BoycottChhapaak, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Let’s not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher . Mad respect for @deepikapadukone.”

 

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani tweeted, “As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT.” Sobhita Dhulipala, Swara Bhasker and many other also hailed her. Check out-

During the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone expressed that she is happy people are coming forward with their opinions. She said, “I feel proud about it that people are coming out -- be it on the streets or wherever they are -- they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward."

 

