Vijay Deverakonda's new hairdo for upcoming film 'Jana Gana Mana' takes internet by storm

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Vijay Deverakonda's new look

Vijay Deverakonda's latest makeover has drawn the attention of all, as he goes from a fully-grown hairdo to a short hairstyle all at once. The actor, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie 'Liger', was spotted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad for the Prime Volleyball League. Sporting a new look, Vijay has chopped off his long tresses and seems to have gone for all trimmed hair cut. It is reported that the 'Arjun Reddy' actor will be seen in the role of a military officer in his upcoming movie titled 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Folks in Tollywood are also aware that the 'Pelli Choopulu' actor, who will appear as an MMA fighter in 'Liger' is working out to lose some pounds, so as to start his next venture. This movie will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh, while the other details about the same project are kept under the wraps.

'Jana Gana Mana' will mark the second-time collaboration for the Vijay-Puri duo, as their first movie together 'Liger' will release in the theaters on August 25.

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to showcase his action avatar in the upcoming pan-India film. It co-stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu.

Vishnu Sarma is handling the cinematography for 'Liger', while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri connects and Dharma Productions have bankrolled 'Liger' jointly, with Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta as the producers. The film is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

(With IANS inputs)