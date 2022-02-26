Vidyut Jammwal takes dip in frozen lake; fans say, 'You're Bear Grylls of India' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal is set to debut as a producer with the upcoming film IB 71.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal never fails to impress his fans with his adventurous stunts and actions. Not just in his films but the actor is a daredevil in real life too. Recently, the Commando actor shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen taking a dip into a frozen lake. Sharing the video, he wrote, "ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal. If someone(including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! ! the thought comes from NoExperience..ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own Barriers #iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX."

The video starts with Vidyut taking off his winter clothes. Soon he jumps into the icy lake as he says in the video, "There was snowfall a day ago, but I came here today".

In no time, his video went viral on social media platforms. His fans and followers bombarded the comments section with their appreciation. Several Bollywood celebs also reacted to the video. Adah Sharma called Vidyut Jamwal the 'Jack from the Titanic'. "Dear Jack from the Titanic, this is how it's done #iTrainVidyutJammwal,” she commented. One of the users said, "Sir aapko aisa karte dekh , mujhe yaha Ghar baithe baithe thand lag rahi hai.""This was totally mind-blowing unbelievable love you a lot (sic)," another one commented. Some of his fans even compared him with the ‘Man vs Wild’ fame Bear Grylls.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut has commenced the shoot for his debut home production film titled 'IB 71'. The upcoming thriller is being directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy of 'Ghazi' fame. Vidyut will be seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Officer in 'IB 71'.