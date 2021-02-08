Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL VIDEO: Shehnaaz Gill twirls and falls in snow while shooting in Kashmir

Bigg Boss 13 fame Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting for her upcoming music video with rapper Badshah in Kashmir. Shehnaaz has been treating her fans with some beautiful pictures and videos from the valley. Recently she took to her Instagram and shared a video. In the video, as Shehnaaz tries to twirl and dance, she fell in the snow. Someone from the crew gave her his hand and picks her up. Shehnaaz gives a laugh as she falls.

Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a traditional Kashmiri outfit and looks absolutely stunning in her new avatar. It seems she is enjoying every bit of her shoot. She also added a hilarious tune of the popular video game Mario in her video.

Netizens seem to be incomplete aww of her new look and showered her posts with lots of love. Many popular celebrities also commented on her post. fashion designer Ken Ferns wrote, "Husssha Busssha we all fall down, followed by laughing emoji." Amit Sobti commented," Amazing, with heart emojis."

Earlier Shehnaaz also shared a video of her dancing her heart out to the tunes of Preity Zinta-Hrithik Roshan's song Bumbro.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging website, Shehnaaz wrote, "When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir."

For the unversed, Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video alongside Sidharth Shukla. Shreya Ghoshal has given her voice for the song and is composed by Arko. This marks Sidharth and Shehnaaz's third collaboration after Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.