Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Video: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to peppy song, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal has epic reaction

Video: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to peppy song, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal has epic reaction

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It will also star Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Check out her latest post here.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2022 22:11 IST
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram and is loved by millions of fans. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram. She never fails to treat her fans with exciting pictures and videos of herself. On Thursday, the actress dropped a fun-loving video in which she could be seen grooving to the tunes of Sofia Reyes’ 1,2,3 song ft Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I am Shehnaaz gill, who are you ??"

Take a look:

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing her heart out in a stunning pink dress. She paired the dress with transparent heels and completed the look with bright makeup. The video is shot in her vanity van. 

Netizens reactions 

In no time, Shehnaaz's video was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends from the industry. What caught everyone's attention was her  Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal's epic response. He took to the comments section and wrote, "Pehle mote the, Ab patle hain tere gaal, Helosana, I am raghav juyal." A fan wrote, "Queen of heart." Another wrote, "Cutiepie."

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects 

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to actor Salman Khan, it is believed that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill in her goofy self poses with fans, gives flying kisses to paparazzi | Viral Videos

Shehnaaz Gill in her goofy self poses with fans, gives flying kisses to paparazzi | Viral Videos

Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor's next film with Anil Kapoor? Here's what we know

Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor's next film with Anil Kapoor? Here's what we know

Shehnaaz Gill as Madhubala? Twitterati think actress is perfect for biopic & these photos prove why

Shehnaaz Gill as Madhubala? Twitterati think actress is perfect for biopic & these photos prove why

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will also star Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman had first announced the film's title in 2020 and is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu corrects KJo when he calls Naga Chaitanya her 'husband'

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News