Video: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to peppy song, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal has epic reaction

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram and is loved by millions of fans. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans through Instagram. She never fails to treat her fans with exciting pictures and videos of herself. On Thursday, the actress dropped a fun-loving video in which she could be seen grooving to the tunes of Sofia Reyes’ 1,2,3 song ft Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I am Shehnaaz gill, who are you ??"

Take a look:

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing her heart out in a stunning pink dress. She paired the dress with transparent heels and completed the look with bright makeup. The video is shot in her vanity van.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Shehnaaz's video was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends from the industry. What caught everyone's attention was her Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal's epic response. He took to the comments section and wrote, "Pehle mote the, Ab patle hain tere gaal, Helosana, I am raghav juyal." A fan wrote, "Queen of heart." Another wrote, "Cutiepie."

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to actor Salman Khan, it is believed that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will also star Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman had first announced the film's title in 2020 and is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

