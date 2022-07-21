Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu corrects KJo when he calls Naga Chaitanya her 'husband'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan season 7 is witnessing some of the top names of the entertainment industry gracing the Koffee couch. After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Alia Khan, the third episode of the chat show premiered today on Hotstar. In the latest episode, actor Akshay Kumar arrived with Pushpa fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This marked Samantha's debut at Karan Johar's controversial show. Known for quenching our thirst for juicy gossips and Bollywood controversies, the new episode was also laced with a lot of fun and drama. Samantha who parted ways with actor Naga Chaitanya in October last year after four years of marriage made several revelations about her broken marriage and relationship.

When Karan Johar addressed Naga Chaitanya as her 'husband' Samantha was seen correcting him. While he was speaking, Samantha intervened and said 'ex-husband'. She further revealed that her divorce from Naga Chaitanya was not amicable. After the divorce, Samantha said life has been hard. "If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects. As of now yes, the situation is not amicable, but in the future maybe," she added.

On the decision of making her divorce public, she said, "I could not complain about it as I chose to reveal a lot of my life to the public. When the separation happened, I could not be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have the answers, which I didn't have at that point. I came out of it ok." She also quoted a line from Matthew McConaughey's book Greenlights as well. Samantha further revealed that Karan asked her about what led to her divorce with Naga Chaitanya off camera.

The actress also told Karan Johar that she is no more "open to love."

Samantha and Akshay were seen having a lot of fun during the show. They both also grooved to Samantha's popular track 'Oo Antava' from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga had confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles last year. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

