Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 3 highlights: Samantha's SHOCKING revelation about divorce, Rs 250 crore 'alimony'

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 3 highlights: In the latest episode of the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan's latest season, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the couch. When the guests were invited by Karan, Akshay arrived with Samantha in his arms and The Family Man actress said 'she is not complaining'. During the course of the show, the two stars spoke about their respective journeys in the film industry and also revealed some aspects of their personal lives.

Akshay Kumar on Hindi film stars wary of multi-starrers

In the show, Karan revealed that Akshay is the only Hindi film star in the list of most popular actors from India. The list was dominated by South actors with Vijay, Jr NTR and Prabhas taking the top three spots. When Karan asked Akshay spoke about the ratings and the fact that South stars are more popular than Hindi film stars, he said, "We need to work hard." He added that Hindi film actors are scared of doing multi-starrers. Karan concurred with Akshay and said it is difficult to cast two or more star actors or actresses in one film.

Samantha on opening up on personal life in public

Samantha corrected Karan Johar on the show when he called Naga Chaitanya her 'husband'. She intervened and said 'ex-husband'. On her divorce and making it public, she said, "I could not complain about it as I chose to reveal a lot of my life to the public. When the separation happened, I could not be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have the answers, which I didn't have at that point. I came out of it ok." She quoted a line from Matthew McConaughey's book Greenlights as well. Samantha also revealed that Karan asked her about what led to her divorce with Naga Chaitanya off camera. After the divorce, Samantha said life has been hard. "If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects. As of now yes, the situation is not amicable, but in the future maybe," she added.

Samnatha on her hot avatar in Oo Antava

Samantha said that Oo Antava appealed to her and that it was a satire on the male gaze. She shot for the item song two weeks before Pushpa's release. "You use your body to display a wide range of emotions. The song was done to make a statement," she shared.

Akshay Kumar on his struggle and nepotism

Akshay Kumar said that he was not aware of the term 'nepotism' and asked his wife Twinke Khanna about it. He said when he began his acting journey, he never paid attention to how many actors were there in his movie. He shared that when he was teaching martial arts, he was earning Rs 5000 per month but when he got an advertisement, he got paid Rs 21,000 for two hours of work. It was then he decided to enter the film industry and never looked back.

Samantha on trolls over marriage

Samantha said that the most bizarre statement she heard in news reports about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya was that she demanded Rs 250 crore as alimony. She joked that she waiting for IT officials to raid her place after the reports on her alimony surfaced.

