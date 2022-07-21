The Gray Man on Netflix on July 22: Box office, star cast, movie budget, characters, trailer and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERUSSOBROTHERS The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix globally on July 22

The Gray Man is all set to premiere on Netflix globally on July 22. The action movie stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, with Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick joining them in pivotal roles. It is directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame and the fan expectations are sky high. The Gray Man also features a cameo role from Dhanush, who was the star attraction at the movie's premiere event in Mumbai on July 20 with the Russo Brothers and Netflix reps. As fans are counting the minutes to the film's grand premiere on Netflix, we reveal all the details about it.

The Gray Man box office

Although The Gray Man is a Netflix release, it also opened in cinema halls in the US a week before its streaming debut. But it is a limited release in the States and only hit 450 screens in the country, as per NY Times. As per the reports, the theatre occupancy is very less for The Gray Man. However, this is not a big concern for Netflix as it is not relying on the number of tickets sold but on the viewers who will sample minutes on the streaming service in the coming weekend.

The Gray Man star cast

The Gray Man has a star-studded cast. As per the film's premise, Chris Evans' character Lloyd Hansen will go against Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, played by Ryan Gosling. The other major cast members of the film include Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick. Dhanush is also playing the role of an assassin in the film. All eyes will be on the Tamil star's Hollywood debut with The Gray Man.

The Gray Man budget

The Gray Man is Netflix's most expensive movie to date. Its budget is pegged at USD 200 million for the making alone. This is roughly in the upwards of Rs 1500 crore, which is an insane amount. Reportedly, an action sequence in The Gray Man cost USD 40 million. The shot was planned for a whole month in advance has been filmed in Prague.

The Gray Man characters

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry aka Sierra Six

Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda

Dhanush as Avik San

Rege Jean-Page as Denny Carmichael

Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer

Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy

The Gray Man Trailer

The Gray Man posters

The Gray Man plot

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is a spy action thriller revolving around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins.

