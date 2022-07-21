Friday Releases: Shamshera to Thank You; list of new Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & English films on July 22

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Movie posters

Friday Releases on 22 July 2022: Are you one of those who is always on the lookout for new films? If the cinebug has bitten you hard, this week is a treat for you! From rom-com to action thriller to animation, films across genres will be lining up in theaters. If you're someone who loves the hero taking over the villain, Shamshera can be your pick. And if you want to have a nice family time, Paws of Fury is the choice you have. Apart from these if you're looking for something in regional, you can choose from Naga Chaitanya's Thank You to Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju. Check out the list of new Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English films releasing on July 22.

Shamshera

Genre: Period action film

Shamshera Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt

Story of Shamshera: The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is 'Shamshera'. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India.

Shamshera Trailer Video:

RK/Rkay

Genre: Comedy-drama film

RK/Rkay Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara

Story of RK/Rkay: The film is an interesting tale of an anxious director named RK who has finished shooting his new film which further takes a turn with a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of the film is missing from the film negatives. The story further goes into the world behind the scenes of the cinematic world where RK and his team go around to find the protagonist.

RK/Rkay Trailer Video:

Thank You

Genre: Telugu romantic comedy film

Thank You Cast: Naga Chaitnaya, Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor

Story of Thank You: Establishing the themes of self-discovery, 'Thank You' will show Naga Chaitanya's character navigating his way through life and love. Naga Chaitanya plays Abhi, a young and wealthy businessman who was once a happy-go-lucky guy but became self-centred and arrogant because of circumstances. He is portrayed as an aggressive man who is proud of his success.

Thank You Trailer Video:

Malayankunju

Genre: Survival thriller

Malayankunju Cast: Fahadh Faasil and Rajisha Vijayan

Story of Malayankunju: Rumours in the industry suggest that the story is based on an actual incident of landslide that took place in Kerala and resulted in the loss of several lives. The film is a survival thriller.

Malayankunju Trailer Video:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hanks

Genre: Computer-animated comedy film

Paws of Fury The Legend of Hanks Voice Cast: Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais

Story of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hanks: A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs!

Paws of Fury The Legend of Hanks Trailer Video:

