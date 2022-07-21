OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (July 22): The Gray Man, Parampara & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (July 22)

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (July 22): The second last weekend of July has a variety of interesting movies and web shows to binge watch. While South superstar Dhanush has made his Hollywood debut with Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man', Parampara Season 2 is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Make the most of this July 22 weekend by grabbing your snacks and dipping into the world of the latest OTT movies and web shows on streaming platforms Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv and others.

Check out the list here-

The Gray Man

Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and others, The Gray Man has released in theatres on July 18. The film is South superstar Dhanush's big Hollywood debut and fans have been going gaga over it. Also, The Gray Man is touted to be Netflix's most expensive original film and is directed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joseph. The film is based on the New York Times bestseller book series of the same name.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 22nd July 2022

Directed by: Russo Brothers

Language: English

Parampara (Season 2)

Popular crime show Parampara returns with season 2 starring Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu. Fans are up for a more interesting plot and intense twists in this season and looking forward to knowing if the truth will win against all the odds.

The show also stars Naveen Chandra, actress Aakanksha Singh, Ishan, Naina Ganguly and Murali Mohan.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date – 22nd July 2022

Directed by: Krishna Vijay L. and Viswanath Arigela

Language: Telugu

Anything’s Possible

Starring Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali, Anything’s Possible is a trans-coming-of-age love story. It revolves around Kelsa, played by Eva, who undergoes life-changing experiences through senior year and falls in love with a boy named Khal.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date – 22nd July 2022

Directed by: Billy Porter

Language: English

F3: Fun $ Frustration

Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada, among others, the Telugu comedy F3: Fun $ Frustration is a standalone sequel to F2 which was released in 2019. The film had a theatrical release on May 27 this year and now, it is releasing on Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 22nd July 2022

Directed by: Anil Ravipudi

Language: Telugu

Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya

Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya is a light-hearted series that stars actor Kumud Mishra as a sexologist. It shows how men have to face the judgement of society when they try to consult someone for sexual problems.

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Release Date – 22nd July 2022

Directed by: Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar

Language: Hindi

In The Soop - Friendcation

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy featuring In The Soop - Friendcation is a treat for all K-pop fans. The four-episode show will give a sneak peek into the friendship of these stars.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus

Release Date – 22nd July 2022

