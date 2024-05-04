Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi will lose Rae Bareli with huge margin, says Amit Shah in Gujrat rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for contesting two Lok Sabha seats — Wayanad and Rae Bareli — claiming that the Congress leader will lose from Rae Bareli by a huge margin.

Shah was addressing an electoral gathering at Bodeli town of the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district. He said, “The Congress is fighting elections under their leader Rahul Gandhi. When he lost elections from Amethi, he went to Wayanad. As he has realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time, he is also contesting from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi," Shah said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi on changing seats, he said that the problem is not with the seat, the problem is with him.He said, "Rahul Baba, take my advice. The problem is with you, not with the seats. You will lose from Rae Bareli also, by a huge margin. Even if you run away, people will find you."

Notably, Rahul Gandhi contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Wayanad. While he won Wayanad, he failed to secure his Amethi seat and lost the constituency to Union Minister Smriti Irani. In Lok Sabha election 2024, he has dropped Amethi to fight from Rae Bareli, which was until now held by her mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Home Minister accused I.N.D.I.A of robbing quota

The Home Minister accused the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc of snatching the reservation quota meant for Dalits, tribals and backward classes and giving it to Muslims in some states. He said "Rahul Baba and company" were spreading lies about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will abolish reservations if he wins another term.

"Rahul Baba, Modi had a full majority in 2014 and 2019. But, he never touched the reservation meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. This is Modi's guarantee that till the BJP is in power, no one can touch your reservation," he asserted.

