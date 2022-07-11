Watch The Gray Man on Netflix: Date, Time, Review, Who can watch Dhanush's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DHANUSHKRAJA Watch Dhanush starrer The Gray Man on Netflix

Watch The Gray Man on Netflix: The action-thriller film, The Gray Man, starring a mind-blowing ensemble cast of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and others, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. Touted to be Netflix's most expensive original film, The Gray Man is based on the New York Times bestseller book series of the same name. The is one of the much-awaited films directed by The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joseph. Fans are expected to witness high-octane action and some intriguing characters in the film. With the trailer, The Gray Man has already hit the ball out of the park.

The Gray Man will be Indian actor Dhanush's Hollywood debut. The fans have been waiting to watch the South Indian actor share screen space with the likes of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Other than his stellar performance, fans are expecting Dhanush to steal the show with his first action-packed Hollywood film.

In case you are planning to watch The Gray Man on Netflix, here are all the details you need to know about the film.

The Gray Man on Netflix: Date and Time

The Gray Man will have a theatrical release on July 15 worldwide. However, just after a week, it will premiere on Netflix to watch online. All the subscribers will be able to watch the film from July 22, 2022, onwards from the comfort of their homes.

The Gray Man will be one of the biggest releases of Summer and the box office will definitely crash within the one week on the big screens.

The Gray Man on Netflix: Who can Watch

All the users who have a subscription to Netflix will be able to watch The Gray Man on Netflix after its premiere.

Also Read: Russo Bros 'big fans' of Dhanush, tease actor's return if 'The Gray Man' gets sequel

The Gray Man: Cast

Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry / Sierra Six

Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda

Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer

Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael

Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy

Dhanush as Avik San

Alfre Woodard as Margaret Cahill

Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy

Russo Brothers Coming to India

Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo will be in India for the premiere of "The Gray Man". The filmmakers will join superstar Dhanush at the event to be held in Mumbai. The Russo Brothers shared the news with their Indian fans in a video message posted by Netflix India on its official Twitter page.

"Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon," the directors said in the clip.

Dhanush in The Gray Man

Dhanush will be seen playing the role of Avik San, which is described as a 'lethal force'. Talking about his experience, Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a roller coaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

The Gray Man: Synopsis

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

"Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it," read the film's official synopsis.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra wraps up Russo Brothers' Citadel, shares video from set | Watch

The Gray Man: Trailer