Sunil Grover to return to Kapil Sharma Show? Video of him dressed as Dr Mashoor Gulati goes viral

Sunil Grover's return to Kapil Sharma Show is something fans have been waiting for a long time now. Fans of the comedian actor were excited after a video of Sunil dressed as his famous character Dr MAshoor Gulati went viral on social media. In the video, Sunil wearing his lab coat and wig is seen walking on the stage holding a bucket in his hands. Accompanying him are Archana Puran Singh and Rochelle Rao among others.

Watching them together, viewers were quick to assume that Sunil will be returning to the popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. However, turns out, he will be reprising the character for another show titled, India's Laughter Champion. The promo video of the same was shared on Sony TV's verified Instagram account. "Aa rahe hai Dr. Mashoor Gulati aur comedy ke surma aapko hasi se lot-pot karne! Dekhiye India's Laughter Champion, shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony TV par!" the caption of the video reads. Watch it here:

The 44-year-old funnyman gained the spotlight for his portrayals of Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on television. He has also featured in films such as "Bharata, "Gabbar Is Back", "Patakha" and "Baaghi", among many others.

Sunil has often been able to make fans laugh at his jokes. He doesn't have to try too hard. His audience can't hold back a chuckle when he doles out a mere oneliner or tiny twist of expression. Sunil Grover makes comedy seem like a cakewalk.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, "I think I am lucky. I am lucky that people laugh at what I say. So, there is nothing else to it. We all have to do our work and create our jokes, and how to render it and how to approach it. I love it. Maybe the love for it makes it work sometimes."

