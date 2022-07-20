Shehnaaz Gill as Madhubala? Twitterati think actress is perfect for biopic & these photos prove why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HAYEEOYEESUN Shehnaaz Gill, Madhubala

Shehnaaz Gill as Madhubala? It was only recently that a biopic on legendary actress Madhubala was announced. The Bollywood actress who is known as the epitome of beauty was loved by all and was certainly a superstar. But she died at a very young age. Now, years later, a biopic based on the life of timeless beauty is set in motion. It is backed by her youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan. While no details about the project or cast have been revealed yet, fans are already giving their suggestions. Some think Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice for the role.

A Twitter thread dedicated to the actresses shows how Shehnaaz would look if she were to be cast for the role. There are multiple photos of Madhubala and Shehnaaz striking similar poses. The photos when put side by side do make a compelling case. Take a look:

Madhubala, whose real name is Begum Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi was one of the biggest names in Bollywood. She passed away at the young age of 36 in 1969. In the early 50s, her popularity rose rapidly and made it to Hollywood as well. She appeared in the American magazine in 1952. She was featured in a full page article under the title: 'The Biggest Star in the World - and she's not in Beverly Hills'.

In 2019, there was an attempt from the legend's sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan to make a biopic on her life but at that time, an objection came in from their eldest sister about the film. So, the biopic could not be made then.

Sources close to the production revealed to IANS that the said biopic is all set to be produced by a top studio/production house, in association with Madhubala Ventures Private Limited which, in turn, has teamed up with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited (that are producing Shaktimaan trilogy along with Sony Pictures International Productions), to develop the project.

