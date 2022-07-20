WATCH: Pizza delivery man turns real-life superhero, rescues 5 from house on fire

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a house on fire

A pizza delivery man in the US wore his heart on his sleeves as he successfully rescued two children and three teenagers from a burning house in Indiana. Such scenes are usually shown in movies where a hero/heroine risks their lives for the sake of humanity but seeing its real-life incident, netizens are impressed with the courage and grit of the man. Lafayette Police Department informed that Nicholas Bostic was driving past a house on fire when he decided to intervene.

Nicholas Bostic saves lives like a hero

Bostic stepped in to save lives when no one else dared. When he saw a house in flames, he stopped his vehicle, parked it in the driveway and successfully rescued an 18-year-old and four youngsters to safety. In doing this noble deed, he put his life on the line. The incident took place in Lafayette, Indiana, on July 11. The footage captured by a fire official's body camera showed Bostic carrying a child and exiting the burning house. It also showed the 25-year-old handing the kid over to first responders after doing the rescue job himself.

Bostic's rescue video goes viral

A video from the time has been going viral on social media. It showed Bostic rescuing the kids from the burning house. The fire department officials were waiting on the spot trying to douse the fire. However, no one attempted to step inside the house for rescue work seeing the high flames—no one but Bostic. After the rescue job was done, an out-of-breath Bostic was seen being attended to by the first responders as he laid tired on the ground. The scenes from the video in Indiana are nothing short of a movie sequence.

Bostic's heroic rescue story is exemplary

According to the police, Bostic saved four siblings, aged 1, 6, 13 and 18, and another 13-year-old sleeping over at the house. The 25-year-old ran to the backdoor and headed upstairs before getting some of the youngsters out. But when they told him that the 6-year-old was still inside, he headed back into the house and despite the fire and the thick smoke, he found the child left behind. He then broke a window so they could escape to safety.

Netizens react to Bostic's rescue video

After Bostic's story went viral, many on social media praised his heroics. Reacting to the video, one of the social media users wrote, "This guy deserves a metal of honour for his heroic actions and saving the lives of this family! God put you at the right place at the right time! thank you sir (sic)." Another one commented, "Incredible act of heroism. Absolute legend (sic)."

Reportedly, a fundraiser has also been raised in Bostic's name and many are donating towards his efforts in saving lives by putting his on the line. It has also been revealed that Bostic will be honoured in public for being relentless in the face of danger.