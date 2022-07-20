Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar episode details; who can watch on Disney+Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making her Koffee debut opposite Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Together, the dynamic duo have already made a point that they will be taking Karan Johar's case in the new episode of Koffee With Karan. Not just that but viral videos show this Bollywood and South Indian film crossover is burning the dance floor with their sizzling moves on 'Oo Antava'. The expectations are soaring high but when is the Akshay-Samantha episode premiering on Disney+ Hotstar? Know Koffee With Karan S7 new episode date, time and more details here:

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 Guests

The new episode of Karan Johar's show will be welcoming southern diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu. And to accompany her Akshay Kumar will be seen on the Koffee couch.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 3 Date and Time

Koffee With Karan Season 7’s third episode will drop on July 21 at 7 PM on Disney+ Hotstar

How to watch Koffee With Karan 7?

Koffee With Karan is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards. Those willing to watch it as it gets telecast will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription as the free service won't let you stream premium content.

Koffee With Karan 7 Samantha Akshay Episode Highlights

The episode's teaser hints at a lively potboiler of glamour, secrets and witty one-liners delivered by the two celebrated guests.

Akshay Kumar makes his entry in the third episode of the Hotstar Specials in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show’s debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms.

Recollecting the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap, the iconic host Karan Johar candidly asks Akki, “What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?” To this, the show veteran pragmatically replies, “I would pay for his funeral,” he says so while suggesting that no one gets to mess with Mrs Khiladi.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the host cleverly weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, “If you had to host your best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunk would you hire to dance?” to this, the leading lady in a heartbeat said, “Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh.”

New Koffee With Karan Games in Season 7

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 has new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire.

