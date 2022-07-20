Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DISNEY+HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Akshay Kumar's sizzling dance on 'Oo Antava' will blow your mind!

Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the next guests on Karan Johar's chat show. The announcement of the third episode was made yesterday when the makers shared the new promo leaving the fans all excited. Well, we are now drooling on the latest video of the two superstars in which they can be seen giving a sizzling performance. Yes, that's true! Shared on the official handle of the OTT platform, the short video captured Akshay and Samantha matching their vibe and performing the hook step of the popular 'Pushpa' song titled 'Oo Anatava.' The same has caught everyone's attention and has left them excited about the grand episode. Shared on Disney+Hotstar's Instagram handle, the video was captioned, "The Cool and the Killer raising temperatures in the house! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 3 streaming on 21st July."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Karan while sharing the new promo wrote on Thursday, "Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all-new episode of HotstarSpecials..."

The promo revealed both Akshay and Samantha making a grand entry at the sets with Akshay sweeping the 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor off her feet and carrying her in his arms. This led to Karan joking that Akshay was "carrying the number one female star on your number one shoulders". The next few minutes in the clip were filled with fun banter between the host and his two elite guests. When Karan prompted to speak on Samantha and her marriage, the latter interrupted Karan and said, "You are the reason for unhappy marriages" as Karan mouthed "Oh God".

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' producer urged Samantha to reveal the names of any "two Bollywood hunks" she would invite if she ever had to host a bachelorette party for her best friends. Samantha's instant reply, without any hesitation, was "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh". The two actors were also given the task of performing "different dance forms" which they seemed to ace like a pro.

Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar would be the third guests on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt while the second one included Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. 'Koffee With Karan' is a celebrity chat show where famous Bollywood stars spill the beans on numerous topics from their careers, to relationships, and personal enmities.

The first episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 aired on July 7 this year. Meanwhile, the Dharma Productions owner, Karan Johar will be making a comeback as a director with his much-awaited project 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023.