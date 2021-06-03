VIDEO: Alaya F ditches her healthy diet to gorge on Jalebis and Vada Pav

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYA F Alaya F ditches her healthy diet to gorge on Jalebis and Vada Pav

It's really hard to stick to your healthy diet, especially when jalebis and vada paos are in there in front of your eyes. Something similar happened to actor Alaya F, who finds it difficult to diet around vada pav and jalebis. On Thursday, Alaya posted a throwback video on Instagram where she is seen asking her team not to give her the two aforementioned food items being served on set. However, moments later, she was caught sneakily tucking in on the delicacies.

"What can I say? It's hard dieting around vada pav and jalebis #throwback to some fun behind the scenes moments on set," she captioned the clip, leaving fans in splits.

Reacting to the same, her fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. Many of the fans could totally related to her. "hahaha. Totally relatable," a user commented. Another wrote "Inhale jalebis...exhale positivity."

Alaya, who is veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', which also featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Released in 2020, the movie revolved around a father-daughter relationship. Saif had played the role of Alaya's father in the film.

Alaya also won the Filmfare award in the best debut actor (female) category for her film Jawaani Jaaneman. She was recently seen in a music video, titled 'Aaj Sajeya'. The song revolves around bride-to-be Alaya. She looks like a breath of fresh in a white lehenga choli. She added a punch of contemporary bride as she completed her look with sneakers. The song also features actor Taha Shah Badussha, who has worked in films such as Luv Ka Da End, Gippi and Baar Baar Dekho.

He made his OTT debut with the series Bekaaboo 2.

