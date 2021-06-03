Mira Rajput redefines elegance in latest Instagram post, says 'Looking at the bright side'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput redefines classy in latest Instagram post, says 'Looking at the bright side'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite a star on Instagram and her latest entry to the photo sharing app is the proof. Undoubtedly, Shahid and Mira manage to make heads turn with their stunning looks and fashion statement. Mira is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. On Thursday, Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of her current mood as she dropped a new picture of herself. The photo shows her striking an intense pose while looking away from the camera. She revealed that her present state of mind is to look at the brighter side of things.

In the picture, Mira is seen dressed in a wine-coloured satin outfit paired with minimal diamond jewellery. She opted to let her hair fall on shoulders as she sits on a blue chair for the click. "Looking at the bright side," she wrote along with the balloon icon, which stands for celebration.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here:

Mira's Instagram game is on point, from posting stunning pictures to following popular trends, the star wife is good at everything. Recently, they took to her Gram to share thoughts over the support pouring in to help people in need amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. She also spoke about 'empathy' and the power of optimism during tough times.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a sunkissed selfie and along with it, the star wifey penned her thoughts about seeing a 'ray of hope' amid the shared humanity. She also urged everyone to stay motivated,determined and connected to fight this thing together.

"One light, One Sun. One sun lighting everyone. Staying connected with you all, and seeing the incredible power of empathy and shared humanity, one can’t help but see a ray of hope. Let’s be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories. #mystoriesourstories," Mira wrote.

Mira has been constantly been sharing information on COVID-19 resources including oxygen cylinders, beds, medicines by sharing a list of leads on her Instagram handle.

