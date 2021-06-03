Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor's hilarious reply to photographer asking her to look into camera will leave you in splits

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. She loves to treat her fans with beautiful pictures and videos of herself. On Thursday, the actress dropped a behind the scenes video from one of her shoots. Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi posted the throwback video in which she is seen goofing around flaunting her moves to the 'Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi' song from Pakeezah (1972). She can be seen posing with utmost sincerity but gives a quirky reply to the photography, when he tells her to look into the camera.

For the caption, she simply chose to write, "#throwback". As the clip begins, the Roohi star is seen wearing a peach coloured lehenga as she looks away from the camera and then there comes the hilarious part of the video. When a person behind the lens asks her to 'look into the camera', she replies, "Mujhe nahi dekhna (I don't want to look)".

Janhvi is then seen in a yellow sharara as she dances. She sticks her tongue out while looking at the camera. Then the video ends with the camera zooming in on Janhvi as she grooves to 'Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi.'

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to flaunt her painting skills, which reminded Bollywood actress Dia Mirza of Janhvi's mother, late superstar Sridevi. Janhvi shared a couple of photographs on Instagram, one in which she can be seen painting on an easel while in the other photo, Janhvi displayed her artworks. Captioning the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Can I call myself a painter yet?"

On the work front, Janhvi's latest release is the horror-comedy film "Roohi" which released in March. The film directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy film "Dostana 2". She also has period drama ‘Takht’. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai‘s Good Luck Jerry’.

