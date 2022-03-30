Follow us on Image Source : INSTA.VICKYKAUSHAL.YOGENSHAH Vicky Kaushal shares first glimpse of his vacation with wife Katrina Kaif and it's beautiful!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, popularly called as VicKat by fans are one of the much-loved celebrity couples. They keep trending over social media either for their public appearances or their social media PDA. A few days back, the lovebirds were spotted walking toward the airport hand-in-hand leaving everyone wondering where they are heading. Well, we can finally rejoice as Vicky has shared the first picture from their vacation to an undisclosed location. Shared on his Instagram story, the photo captured beautiful sunset filled with different colours that complimented well with mountains, greenery and blue waters. With this, the excitement amongst the fans for more love soaked photos from their dreamy holiday rose even more.

Have a look:

Image Source : INSTA Vicky Kaushal's Insta story

Meanwhile, have a look at their pictures from the airport in which the two of them can be seen wearing comfortable outfits.

The couple recently set the internet on fire when they attended Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash on March 17. Sharing a picture together on Instagram, Katrina wrote in the caption, "About Last Night."

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani, Bhoomi Pednekar and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. While for Katrina, she has 'Tiger 3' with co-star Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.

