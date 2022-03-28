Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ASHISH/BASEER/MOOSE Roadies 18: Baseer Ali, Muskan Jattana to Ashish Bhatia, CONFIRMED contestants of Sonu Sood's show

MTV Roadies is counted amongst one of the most popular youth-based reality shows. Season after season, the show has been impressing everyone with not just its tasks or contestants but also the judges that included-- Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula amongst others. Well, the new season of the show titled 'Roadies 18' brought forth some changes-- one of which was the new host and Sonu Sood. The Bollywood actor ever since the announcement has been sharing his excitement level on social media. One thing for which the fans can't wait is the confirmed list of contestants who will be performing stunts starting from 8th April 2022. Some time back a tentative list of participants including some popular names from previous reality shows like Splistvilla, Bigg Boss, etc. Well now, the makers have slowly and steadily started revealing the final names who will be a part of Roadies: Journey In South Africa.

Have a look:

Roadies 18: Journey In South Africa (Confirmed Contestants)

1. Baseer Ali:

Baseer started his career with MTV India's 'Roadies Rising'. He rose to fame after participating in 'Splitsvilla 10' and later emerging as a winner. He will now be seen in Roadies 18. Speaking about the same, Baseer said, "Embarking on an all-new adventurous expedition with Sonu Sood sir has been no less than an honour for me."

2. Muskan Jattana:

Muskan Jattana, who is also known as Moosewali, is all set to grace season 18 of the youth-based reality adventure show. Talking about being a part of the show, she said, "Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn't sure if reality shows were for me. Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task!"

3. Kevin Almasifar:

Known for his stint in MTV Roadies 1=2019 and Splitsvilla 13, Kevin Almasifar is all set to be a part of Sonu Sood's show. He’s always been into fitness and is a mixed martial artists fighter and is popular for his intelligence and strength.

4. Ashish Bhatia:

Ashish who was earlier a part of Raftaar's team during Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 is all set to return in Sonu Sood's show. He was also a part of Splitsvilla 12 and now is excited about being a part of the reality show. Ashish told TOI, "When I was offered the opportunity to be a part of MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa, I was overjoyed! Working with Sonu sir was a truly novel experience for me, he is such an inspiration! Without his unhindered support throughout the season, our journeys wouldn’t have been this special. We had to perform some high-octane tasks during this season, some of which will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch us perform them."

5. Aarushi Dutta:

Aarushi Dutta, who hails from and has been a part of Splitsvilla 11 and Roadies Real Heroes will now be seen in MTV Roadies Journey to South Africa. She told Pinkvilla, "This season of Roadies has undoubtedly given a new definition to adventure. As contestants, we were really challenged to push our limits, physically, emotionally and mentally. I made some great friends on the show despite the vigorous competition. The memories that we’ve created on the sets of Roadies are precious to me, and I’ll cherish them forever! I am sure that the audience is going to love watching this season as much as we loved being a part of it."

MTV 'Roadies - Journey in South Africa' is starting from April 8 at 7 pm.