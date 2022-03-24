Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KEVIN/BENAFSHA/SHRUTI Roadies 18: Shruti Sinha, Benafsha Soonawala to Kevin Almasifar, expected contestants of Sonu Sood's show

MTV Roadies is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows amongst the youth. Season after season the show has made its own fan following be it through the judges, tasks or contestants. Well, the shoot for the new season titled-- MTV Roadies: Journey in South Africa is currently underway. We’ve already got glimpses through the new host Sonu Sood’s Instagram handle that has taken our excitement level for the upcoming season, a notch higher! Trustworthy sources have now shared with us, the news of ex-contestants possibly being seen in the new season. Here's a list of celebs who you can expect to see on screen. For those unversed, Roadies: Journey In South Africa will go live from 8th April 2022 onwards, Fridays to Sundays at 7 pm on MTV India

1. Shruti Sinha

Shruti Sinha is an Indian dancer, choreographer, model, and actress. She started off her career as a contestant on Dance India Dance and then came into the spotlight with her participation in the youth-based reality show 'MTV Roadies Xtreme.' She was also recently featured in a song alongside Honey Singh.

2. Benafsha Soonawala

Benafsha Soonawala is an Indian video jockey, youtuber, model, and television personality. She is primarily recognized for her work on television. She began her career with Roadies X4 in the year 2016 after which, she also appeared on Bigg Boss Season 11. She was also a part of the Netflix film, Chopsticks.

3. Rohan Hingorani

Rohan Hingorani was a part of the Australian Army for two years before returning to Mumbai to make it big in the entertainment industry. He was a part of MTV Roadies Xtreme and was popularly for his stunts and closeness with co-participant Shruti Sinha. Seeing him back for Roadies: Journey In South Africa will surely bring nostalgia to fans while new challenges await him.

4. Kashish Thakur

Kashish Thakur Pundir of Haryana won MTV Roadies in 2018. Emerging from Neha Dhupia’s gang, he went on to triumph through all the challenges sent his way. Fans remember him for winning a car and then gifting it to his parents, He termed his journey as a rollercoaster ride as he’s speculated to make way to Australia to participate in another season of Roadies, with new host Sonu Sood.

5. Michael Ajay

Fondly known as Mike, Michael Ajay was a part of Nikhil Chinapa’s gang on MTV Roadies 2020. His performances throughout the journey were praised by fans and leaders as well with many being left heartbroken as he didn’t win the trophy. Michael’s return would surely excite fans as they gear up to see him in South Africa. Let’s hope he returns and wins the trophy, this time around.

6. Kevin Almasifar

Kevin Almasifar is a disciplinarian. He’s always been into fitness and is a mixed martial artists fighter. He was a part of MTV Roadies in 2019 where he rose to popularity for his intelligence and strength. Kevin also was a part of Splitsvilla Season 13. Seeing him return for MTV Roadies: Journey In South Africa would be enthralling with the guidance of host, Sonu Sood.