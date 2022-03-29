Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRADEEPGAWANDE Who is Dr. Pradeep Gawande, IAS topper Tina Dabi's would-be husband?

IAS topper Tina Dabi, on Tuesday, became the topic of discussion when she announced her second marriage with Dr Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer. She was earlier married to Athar Amir, a UPSC topper from Kashmir but the two filed for divorce in 2020. Taking to their respective social media handles both Tina and Pradeep announced their relationship with pictures from their engagement ceremony that took place in Jaipur a few days back. Reportedly, they are all set to tie the knot on April 22 at a hotel in Jaipur. As soon as the good news spread on social media, people went gaga and started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the love birds. On one hand, where many raised questions about Tina, there were others who came out in her support and lauded her decision of moving ahead in life. There were many who wanted to know more about her husband-to-be. In case you are one of those, read the details here.

Who is IAS Dr Pradeep Gawande?

Going by the Wikipedia bio, Pradeep Gawande was born on December 9, 1980, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. He happens to be three years senior to Tina as he cracked his civil services exams in 2013. He is a qualified doctor and completed his MBBS degree before completing the UPSC examination.

Gawande is currently Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan and has been collecting Churu for a very long time now. Going by his Instagram handle, Pradeep describes himself as, "IAS 2013| Rajasthan Cadre| Medico| Marathi Presently posted as Director, Archeology & Museums Rajasthan."

Image Source : INSTA Dr Pradeep Gawande's profile

Pradeep and Tina's love story:

Both Tina and Pradeep shared the good news of their union on their respective social media handles. They shared their engagement pictures in which the two of them can be seen dressed in traditional attires.

Tina alongside the picture wrote in the caption, "I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance," while Pradeep captioned the still as, "Together, is my favourite place to be!"

Tina's first love story with Athar Amir:

For those unversed, Tina was previously married to Athar Amir, a UPSC topper from Kashmir. Both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre. The duo had earlier said that they had fallen in love during their training period. Their story became a hot topic of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir since the Hindu Mahasabha termed it as love-jihad.