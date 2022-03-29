Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMUL_COOP Snack, Don't Smack: Amul's quirky doodle after Will Smith-Chris Rock's slap drama at Oscars 2022 goes viral

Oscars 2022 event finally took place on March 27 during which several awards were given out and performances took place. However, an incident that caught everyone's eyeball was Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. The whole controversy began when comedian Rock joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head at the 94th Academy Awards. This led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Not only this but he even shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" after returning to his seat. Many were shocked to see what happened during the 94th Academy Awards and soon social media got filled with reactions. And now, dairy brand Amul has also joined the bandwagon and shared a spoof of the slapgate.

The latest tropical advertisement was shared on the Twitter handle of the brand and featured the cartoon versions of Will and Rock. The texts that were alongside read, "Chris Rocked by slap" and ""SNACK. DON'T SMACK." Not only this but the Gujarat-based company added a tweet reading, "#Amul Topical: Actor strikes MC at Oscars!

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched an inquiry into the shocking incident. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," a spokesperson for the Academy said.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Will Smith issued a public apology. He wrote a letter that read, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote naming Chris Rock in the Instagram post.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he added.

For those unversed, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars, a few minutes after the incident.