Vicky Kaushal & Fatima Sana Shaikh strike an adorable in-flight selfie as they take-off for Sam Bahadur | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMASANASHAIKH Vicky Kaushal & Fatima Sana strike an adorable selfie

Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh are gearing up for their upcoming flick, Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The preparations are in full swing, and the duo is constantly sharing behind-the-scenes photos on their social media platforms. Recently, they shared an adorable in-flight selfie as they returned to the base after shooting a schedule.

On Sunday, the Dangal actress took to her Instagram account and shared a selfie with her co-actor Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, they can be seen going all goofy and making funny faces. The collage shared by Fatima has two photos. In the first image, we can see Fatima making a grumpy face while Vicky is going all crazy. In the next picture, we can see Fatima posing with her tongue out while Vicky is all smiles. The duo kept their airport look comfy and casual. The actress donned a grey tee and Vicky was clad in a red and grey checks shirt over a white tee. Sharing this picture, Fatima wrote ‘Thodi paagalpanti zaroori hai’.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMASANASHAIKHVicky Kaushal & Fatima Sana Shaikh

Speaking of Sam Bahadur, the biographical drama features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In August, Meghna shared a post announcing the commencement of the shoot. Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar after their 2017 blockbuster Raazi, which also starred Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and a yet-to-be titled film alongside Sara Ali Khan, which is directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi and Luka Chuppi fame. The actor also has Anand Tiwari's flick with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be starring in Dhak Dhak, directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja. The flick is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Ayush Maheshwari, and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

DON'T MISS

Doctor G Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film all set to hit the theaters on THIS day

Katrina Kaif clicks striking photo of Vijay Sethupathi & gives sneak peek from Merry Christmas set | PHOTOS

House of the Dragon Ep 5 Review and Reaction: 'Yesterday' wedding sequence gives Games of Thrones fans chills

Latest Entertainment News