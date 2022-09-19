Doctor G Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film all set to hit the theaters on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Doctor G poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Doctor G Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film has locked its release date. The Bollywood film will be arriving in theaters on October 14. The actor announced the date with a quirky post on his verified social media account. Sharing a new poster, he captioned the post as, "ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly.. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya Doctor G.. Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022."

Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G', which is a campus comedy-drama, also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 17, 2022, but due to some reasons it was rescheduled, and now the new release date is October 14.

Ayushmann is known for his versatility, and with each of his performances, the actor always tries to deliver something new to the audience, and with 'Doctor G', he is all set to portray the role of a Gynaecologist for the first time in his career. 'Doctor G' is a social-comedy film which will also deliver a special message to the audience.

Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta and Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. Anubhuti Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'. The film that is written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat also stars Shefali Shah in a key role.

Makers started shooting for the film on July 14, 2021, in Bhopal, this marks the first-ever collaboration of the 'Vicky Donor' actor with Rakul Preet.

Meanwhile, the 'Anek' actor will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2022. The 'Runway 34' actor on the other hand will be next seen in 'Thank God', opposite Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. The film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

