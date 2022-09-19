Katrina Kaif clicks striking photo of Vijay Sethupathi & gives sneak peek from Merry Christmas set | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif gave her fans and followers on Instagram a mini tour of the set of her upcoming film, Merry Christmas. The actress posted a selfie and some striking monochrome photos of her co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan. Flaunting her photography skills, the actress clicked some remarkable photos, to say the least.

The photos were posted by Katrina on her Instagram Stories. In the first picture, the Bollywood actress shared the picture of a clapboard which has 'Merry Christmas' written on it. The actor captioned the picture as "Work Work Work". The second picture showcases a black and white picture of director Sriram Raghavan as he looks into the camera. For the caption of the post, she wrote " Directed by." The third post is a monochrome picture shot by Katrina herself, showcasing south actor Vijay Sethupathi facing the camera with an intense look.

This is not the first time that Katrina gave us a glimpse of her life on the sets of Merry Christmas. Before this, she posted some shots of her shooting with Sethupathi and a clapboard from the first shot. Take a look:

Talking about Merry Christmas, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film marks Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi's first on-screen collaboration. On the occasion of 2021 Christmas, Katrina shared a photo with Vijay Sethupathi, and director Sriram Raghavan to announce that she has started shooting for their upcoming film 'Merry Christmas.' Announcing the project, Katrina, 38, wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix."

Meanwhile, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Booth' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy film 'Kuttey'. Apart from this she also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

