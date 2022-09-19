House of the Dragon Ep 5 Review and Reaction: 'Yesterday' wedding sequence gives Games of Thrones fans chills

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOTDSOURCE House of Dragon Ep 5

House of the Dragon Ep 5 Review and Reaction: If you ask Games of Thrones fans about a wedding, they'd probably be uncomfortable. After all, they have braved deadly sequences of Red Wedding and the Purple Wedding in GoT. As its prequel, House of the Dragon, continues to win hearts, the HBO show has brought another 'celebratory' episode. Titled 'Yesterday', HoD Ep 5 has once again taken Twitter by storm, thanks to a dramatic wedding sequence. Fans of the show are on a nostalgic spree. Here's what they are saying:

"well, the dothraki said that a wedding without deaths is a boring wedding," a user tweeted. Another one said, "Bring it on Rhaenyra, we love confident queen." "The last 10 minutes of this episode woah… gag after gag," exclaimed the third one. A Twitterati summarized the weekly episodes with apt description. He wrote, "it will take me exactly a week to recover from this episode and then I can suffer all over again #HouseOfTheDragon."

'House of the Dragon', the prequel to 'Game of Thrones', the blockbuster series based on George RR Martin's novel is set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of the House Targaryen -- the family of Valyrian descent who once ruled the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. It takes the viewers before the events described in "Game of Thrones", which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

HBO has given a second season order for "House of the Dragon", the prequel series to the popular fantasy drama "Game of Thrones". The show's early renewal follows its smash hit debut with the first episode, which dropped on August 21, and drew the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, the American premium network said in a statement.

"House of the Dragon" features an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon new episodes drop every week on Monday. HoD latest episode can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

