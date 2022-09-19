Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar eliminated, Zorawar Karla saved by public voting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Ali Asgar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar has bid adieu to he show. The first elimination of the dance reality show took place on Sunday. It came down to two contestants - Zorawar Karla and Ali Asgar and although the judges' scores were equal, it was ultimately the public’s vote which led to the elimination of actor-comedian Ali Asgar and his choreographer partner, Lipsa. Leaving the audience in shock, Ali Asgar bid farewell to the stage on an emotional note. In the wake of the first elimination, the remaining contestants are now more determined than ever to showcase a volley of impressive performances.

Talking about his short yet memorable journey on the show, Ali Asgar said, “I am a performer, whether it is playing ‘Daadi’ or dancing I have always enjoyed every aspect of my career as an actor and as an entertainer. It is an emotional moment for me to be eliminated from this epic dance battle, but I’m happy that the show has given me a new identity. I got the chance to explore a new facet of my personality. I can’t thank COLORS enough for giving me this opportunity and my brilliant choreographer Lipsa for making this journey so memorable. I will miss the rehearsals with the team and meeting these amazing stars and performing with them. I would like to express my gratitude to my fans for supporting me throughout my career and hopefully, they will be by my side as I move on to my next adventure.”

Ali Asgar’s dance stint with the show was marked by many special moments and highlights. The theme of this weekend’s episodes was family. The contestants and their choreographers drew inspiration from the hardships they endured in their lives and the one person whom they look up to for strength. Ali channeled the ridicule he faced for essaying women on-screen. Celebrated for his wit and sense of humour, the actor-comedian had an emotional moment on stage after seeing an A/V of his kids talking about their experiences while growing up, as their father mostly depicted female characters on screen. Karan Johar applauded him for having been an actor for 35 years and prayed that the industry acknowledges his work.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ premiers every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on COLORS.

