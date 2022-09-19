BLACKPINK breaks its own record: Born Pink by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa set to sell over 2mn copies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLACKPINKOFFICIAL Born Pink by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK breaks its own record: Girl group BLACKPINK's second full-length album has sold more than 1 million copies on its first day of sales, music industry sources said on Saturday, reports Yonhap. The sources said, citing data from local albums sales tracker Hanteo Chart, 'Born Pink' sold 1,011,000 copies on Friday. The group consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

This marks the first time that any K-pop girl group album has surpassed 1 million on the day of its release. The number is about 1.7 times more than the 589,000 recorded by the band's previous studio album, 'The Album', on its first day.

The second album is expected to easily become the first-ever double million seller from any K-pop girl group as it has already surpassed 2 million copies in pre-orders.

The album is already popular on domestic music charts with two of its tracks in the top five of the Top 100 chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music service. 'Pink Venom' and 'Shut Down', the album's main single, ranked second and third, respectively, on the chart.

'Shut Down' topped iTunes' worldwide song chart and top songs charts of 43 countries around the world. The album also reached No. 1 on the music service's top albums charts in 54 countries, including the United States and Britain.

Born Pink marks the band's first project with all four members in one year and 10 months. The last whole-group release was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album 'The Album', including the main single 'Lovesick Girls' and 'How You Like That', a pre-released song.

'The Album' became the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group, selling more than 1.4 million copies. It was a big success in the global market, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums upon its release.

In 2021, individual albums by members Rose and Lisa were as successful as the group's first studio album. BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after hitting 75 million subscribers.

In October, the group will begin its largest-ever world tour to meet its international fans.

Latest Entertainment News