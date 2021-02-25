Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal ends shooting of Vijay Krishna Acharya's next untitled film; Wish I could share more details

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday announced the wrap-up of his upcoming untitled film by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film also features Manushi Chillar in the lead role. The film went on floors last year in November. Vicky took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with the team. He captioned the picture, "What an absolute joyride this one’s been! Wish I could share more details... ab ke liye itna hi."

In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose while standing next to Vijay Krishna Acharya and cinematographer, Ayananka Bose. Vicky looked dapper in a casual graphic t-shirt with ripped jeans.

The film will be produced by Aditya Chopra's production house YRF. Vicky's other upcoming film is Karan Johar's "Takht", where he is cast as Aurangzeb. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, played by Ranveer Singh, and their fight for the throne. There is Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw also in the pipeline.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in the horror film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". On the other hand, Manushi will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF's Prithviraj.